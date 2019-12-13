A soggy start to your Saturday

Good Evening!

After a cloudy and rainy Friday afternoon, we’re going to continue to see more rain through to tomorrow morning.

Late this evening we’ll see a short break in the showers around midnight before our last line of showers moves through tomorrow morning.

Once that final line of rain marches off to the east we’ll see some more sunshine work its way into the region leading to a pleasant second half of the day. Daytime highs will be topping out in the low 60s.

Sunday will also be sunny and pleasant with highs once again in the 60s.

Looking forward to next week we see our next chance for rain on Tuesday as well as a cloudy end to the work week on Friday.