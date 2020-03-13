A spring-like start to the weekend

Hello!

Temperatures will be back in the 70s and 80s today before much cooler weather arrives for the weekend. This morning will be mild with temperatures in the 60s to start the day. Another warm day today ahead of a cold front. That front will move through this evening, and a few showers/storms are possible. Cooler weather will move in tomorrow, and continue into next week. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s, then it will be cooler Sunday and Monday with highs near 60. A weak storm system will bring the chance for some rain Sunday into Monday. A warm front Tuesday will bring the chance for showers and warmer weather. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday should be back in the 70s.

Today, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs 80 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 52-54 inland, 56 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.