A spring-like week ahead

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) - The car of the suspect wanted in the murder of a retired Conway police officer has been found, Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov confirmed to News13.

Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway is wanted for murder in connection with the homicide of retired Conway Police Department Lt. James Odell Cochran, 65, of Conway.