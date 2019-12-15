A sunny and mild end to the weekend

We’re going to be seeing a clear and cool Saturday night leading into a sunny and mild Sunday afternoon.

Lows will be dropping down into the 40s and 30s throughout the region leading to a little bit of a chilly Sunday morning. During the afternoon we’ll continue to see plenty of clear skies and lots of sunshine with highs topping out above normal in the 60s.

Looking forward to the start of next week we’ll continue to see more sunshine and a jump in temperatures Tuesday before a cold front sweeps through the region and leads to a rainy Tuesday afternoon and evening.

After that front pushes further to the east temperatures will drop back down below normal and into the 50s.