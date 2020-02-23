A sunny end to the weekend

Good Morning!

We’re seeing a sunny but chilly start to your Sunday with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine with just a few scattered clouds moving in during the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will be topping out right around normal for this time of year in the low to mid-60s. Overall a wonderful end to the weekend.

Overnight tonight we’ll see more clouds build over the region as more moisture streams over the region. Monday will start off cloudy and as we head towards the afternoon we’ll see more scattered showers start to develop. Rain will continue to fall through to Wednesday afternoon so we’re once again seeing some flooding risks in low lying areas and flood-prone regions. Please use extra caution on roadways as flooding may be a concern.

By Thursday morning clouds and showers clear out and we see some more sunshine move into the region.

Today: Mostly Sunny and Mild, Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Scattered Showers, Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.