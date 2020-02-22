A sunny end to the weekend

Good Evening!

Overnight tonight we’re going to continue to see clear skies which will help to lead to a cool start to your Sunday. Lows will be dropping down into the upper 20s and low 30s which is below average for this time of year. During the afternoon on Sunday, we’ll continue to see lots of clear skies and sunshine with highs finally back up towards normal in the low 60s.

Temperatures will continue to climb as we head throughout the first half of the workweek but we’ll also see more clouds and showers move into the region leading to more chances for flooding throughout the area. Next weekend clouds clear out but we’ll also be seeing some cooler air move into the region.

Tonight: Clear and Cold, Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild, Highs in the low 60s.