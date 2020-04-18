A sunny Saturday afternoon

We’re starting off our Saturday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front rolls through the region. Throughout the afternoon we’ll see increasing sunshine with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s leading to an overall beautiful Saturday afternoon.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday we’ll continue to see more clear skies and a cool but pleasant start to your Sunday with lows in the low 50s. Sunday afternoon more clouds will gradually move into the area as a warm front moves over our area.

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning we’re seeing a risk for some severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has out us under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with the better chances for stronger storms in areas to our south and southwest. However, much like this past week we could still see a few strong cells push into our area leading to strong damaging wind gusts and localized damage.