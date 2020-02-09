A sunny start to the week

Good Evening!

Overnight tonight we’re going to continue to see lots of beautiful clear skies with lows dropping down into the 40s. Monday will start off chilly but during the afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine which will help to pick those highs up into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Late Monday some scattered clouds start to move over the region as some a cold front approached from the west. Early Tuesday that front will sweep across the region leading to a cloudy and rainy afternoon. Wednesday we’ll continue to see some lingering cloud coverage but rain showers will become more scattered.

By Friday afternoon clouds and moisture begin to clear out of the region but we’ll also see some cooler air more into the are with highs topping out in the 50s by the weekend.

Tonight: Clear & Calm, Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Mild, Highs in the upper 60s and Low 70s.