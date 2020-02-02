A warm and sunny start to the week

After a sunny and pleasant Sunday afternoon, we’ll see more clear skies overnight tonight with lows dropping down into the 40s.

High pressure will control our weather with sunshine through Tuesday and temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s. A strong cold front will slowly approach for the end of the week. This will bring more clouds and the chance for a shower by Wednesday, but it will stay warm. The front will move through on Thursday with rain and thunderstorms, followed by clearing and cooler weather on Friday. High temperatures will drop from the 70s Thursday to the 50s Friday. It will stay cool into next weekend.