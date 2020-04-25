Overall we’re expecting a warm and sunny weekend ahead. Throughout your Saturday afternoon, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and the low 80s throughout the Pee Dee. During the late afternoon a warm front will push north across the area followed by a weak cold front during the early Sunday morning hours.

Between 10 pm and 2 am after the warm front moves through and before the cold front we’ll see the chance for some very scattered showers throughout the region. By Sunday morning all the showers will clear out and we’ll see another warm and pleasant afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

For the start of the work week we’ll be seeing lots of sunshine but highs will be on the cooler side, dropping down below average into the mid to low 70s.