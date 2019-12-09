A warm Tuesday, then much cooler

Temperatures will soar into the 70s tomorrow, followed by much cooler weather Wednesday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with some fog. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s, before warming after midnight. A nice, warm day tomorrow with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front will move through tomorrow night with some rain that will continue into Wednesday. Much cooler Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. It will stay rather cloudy and cool through Friday. A storm system will bring rain Friday into Saturday morning. Sunshine will return Saturday afternoon, with a warm up for the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with some fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and much cooler with some rain. Highs 50-55.