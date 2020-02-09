A warmer and sunny Sunday

Morning clouds will clear out for more sunshine leading to a warmer and more pleasant second half of the weekend.

Daytime highs will top out in the upper 50s and 60s which is just slightly above normal for this time of year. Looking forward to the start of the week we’ll see temperatures continue to climb through to about Wednesday. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs topping out in the low 70s. Tuesday will start off sunny with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and the chance for some scattered showers.

Our next weather maker will move into the region late Wednesday into Thursday leading to a cloudy, cool and rainy Thursday afternoon.