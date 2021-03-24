A warmer end to the week with a chance for rain

Clouds will hang out as temperatures warm up over the next few days. Today will be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s. Even warmer weather for Thursday with some spots warming to around 80.

Temps will warm into the 80s ahead of a weak cold front. The cold front will approach the Carolinas on Friday with scattered showers. It will stay warm through the weekend with scattered showers and highs in the 70s and 80s. A few showers will linger on Saturday. Another cold front will move through on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will cool down to the mid to upper 60s on Monday, warming back to near 70 on Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny and mild. Highs 74-76 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 55-56 inland, 58-59 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 78-80 inland, 76 beaches.