MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – About 700 people are without power in the area around Coastal Grand Mall Thursday night, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police.

Cpl. Vest says the outages started at around 9 p.m., traffic lights are out at Pine Island Road and 17 Bypass to Pine Island Road and Oak Forest Lane. The outage was reportedly called in as a blown transformer.

Santee Cooper is reporting about 700 outages and estimates power will be restored at 12:15 a.m.