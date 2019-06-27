Above normal temperatures through the weekend

Hot and mainly dry weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure centered offshore will control our weather through next week. The “Bermuda High” will bring hot, humid weather and will keep rain chances low. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 along the coast, and in the mid 90s inland. A weak cold front will approach the Carolinas on Monday, and will bring a slight chance for a thunderstorm. It will be even hotter for much of next week with high temperatures in the upper 90s away from the coast. Rain chances will stay low next week.
Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny and hot. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.
Saturday, partly sunny and hot. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.