Wednesday has arrived, and with it, abundant sunshine and warmer temps for the region!
A great deal of sunshine will last at least into the upcoming weekend, with highs getting back into the 70s today, and even a few inland 80s tomorrow!
The only drop back will be for the last day of the work and school week. Highs should take a step back to the lower and mid 60s on Friday, due to a likely increase in clouds, and a brief switch of winds out of the north.
Spring is in the air for sure though, as into the weekend, more highs will be above average yet again!
TODAY: Abundant sunshine with highs in the low to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear and very cool with lows mostly in the low 50s to mid-upper 40s.
THURSDAY: Great deal of sun with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.