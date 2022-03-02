Wednesday has arrived, and with it, abundant sunshine and warmer temps for the region!

A great deal of sunshine will last at least into the upcoming weekend, with highs getting back into the 70s today, and even a few inland 80s tomorrow!

The only drop back will be for the last day of the work and school week. Highs should take a step back to the lower and mid 60s on Friday, due to a likely increase in clouds, and a brief switch of winds out of the north.

Spring is in the air for sure though, as into the weekend, more highs will be above average yet again!

TODAY: Abundant sunshine with highs in the low to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and very cool with lows mostly in the low 50s to mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Great deal of sun with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.