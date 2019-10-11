Accused pizza delivery driver shooter arrested in Pee Dee

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Officials confirmed on Friday that an arrest was made in a Pee Dee pizza delivery driver armed robbery and shooting.

Tyquan Edwards was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

This is in connection to an incident from July, in which a Pizza Hut delivery driver was shot in Hartsville, while at the Palmetto Apartments on Washington Street. Some people living at the apartment complex told News13 at the time that they feared for their safety.

New warrants and a police report obtained by News13 suggest the victim was shot in his upper thigh. The man survived.

The police report suggested there were two suspects in the robbery.

Edwards has been denied bond, according to online booking information.

News13 was the first to report on this arrest.