Active shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, 11 injured

GILROY (KRON) — Police and emergency crews have responded to a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday evening.

11 people are reportedly injured, KRON4 News has made calls to the Gilroy Police Department to find out the extent of those injuries.

Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.

Gavilan College is the reported safe spot for families and groups separated during the shooting.

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

