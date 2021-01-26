Active weather Wednesday ahead!

We’re staying mainly cloudy and warm on this toasty Tuesday, with most highs ranging in the lower to mid 70s. Temperatures will rise more in the afternoon for those up over the Border Belt, as warm front moves through. A few showers will be scattered around today, but rain chances will go up late tonight drastically.

A storm system will bring rain and cooler weather on Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Be on the lookout for isolated heavy pockets of rainfall! We will clear out on Thursday, but it will stay cool into the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s and nighttime lows below freezing. Our next rain chance will come in on Sunday.

Today: mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers. Highs 72-74 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Tonight: cloudy and mild with scat’d showers. Lows 54-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Wednesday: cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.