A good Monday morning my friends! Most high temperatures will stay in the 80s this week with isolated to scattered rain/storms once we get into the afternoon.

Today and tomorrow will see the best organization of rainfall for the region as instability increases with available moisture and daytime heating. Please be mindful and keep your eyes on the sky.

Wednesday through the later phases of the workweek still comes along with storm chances, but anything that does flare up looks to be more on the isolated side. Keep checking back for updates.

TODAY: Limited sun with scattered p.m. thunderstorms. Highs mostly in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a stray storm. Lows around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered p.m. thunderstorms. Highs mostly in the low 80s.