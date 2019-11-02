Airport officials: Flight diverted to Myrtle Beach following ‘electrical issues;’ 83 passengers offloaded

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A United 737 flight had to be diverted to Myrtle Beach International Airport Saturday following ‘electrical issues,’ airport officials said.

The plane- which was heading to Newark from Orlando- landed in Myrtle Beach just before noon, Director of Air Service and Business Development Kirk Lovell told News13.

All 83 passengers were offloaded onto the tarmac before being taken into the terminal, Kirk said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Kirk said these kinds of diversions are usually a safety precaution. He added crews are looking into what caused the electrical problems, as passengers try to sort out their travel plans.

