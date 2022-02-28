A good Monday morning my friends! Sunshine has broken out and it’s not going anywhere.

A great deal of sunshine and will last at least into the middle of the week with highs getting back into the 60s, and eventually the 70s, pushing into the middle of the week!

Even as we approach Friday and Saturday, conditions are slated to remain dry with above average temperatures. I hope you have some time to enjoy these spring feels.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs around 60 to the low-mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the lower 40s to mid-upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Good deal of sun with some clouds mixing in. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.