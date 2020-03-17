All Horry County government offices to close; phone bank activated

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – All Horry County Government offices will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday until further notice.

This excludes all airports. Limited court functions will continue. All employees will still report to work at their regularly scheduled time.

The county urges the public to handle business online where possible. “We understand that there are crucial transactions that must take place and are not available online,” the county posted. The public is asked to call those departments directly for information and coordination.

County staff remains available by phone and email. “Please understand that we are going to be experiencing higher than usual call volumes and there may be delays,” the county reported on social media.

In addition, we have activated the phone bank for questions regarding County specific functions. It will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 843-915-5000.

Specifically for anyone who needs to file for office, please call 843-915-5440 and make an appointment with Voters Registration & Elections.

The County Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2020 will be canceled.

“We understand that these are trying and difficult times. We ask our community to be patient and to continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing.”