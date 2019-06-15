All lanes of 501 N near Conway reopen after shutdown of nearly two hours

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – All lanes of Highway 501 N are now back open near Gardner Lacy Road, south of Conway, nearly two hours after a crash.

The initial incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

News13 reporter Sabrina Shutters said traffic was at a standstill around midnight Saturday.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation website showed that the backups were building in the Carolina Forest area.

SCDOT also reported the left lane on 501 S was blocked as of 12:56 a.m. Saturday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue were on scene.

Traffic in the northbound lanes finally began to move around 1:15 a.m. Traffic appeared to be back to normal at 1:20 a.m.

Troopers did not report an injury in this crash. However, a crash at the nearby Carolina Forest Boulevard intersection that happened around the same time did include at least one injury.

