MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – All lanes of Kings Highway reopened late Friday night following a crash in which a vehicle flipped.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says the closure was in the area of 82nd Avenue North, starting around 10:15 p.m.

A News13 photographer saw a flipped vehicle on scene. Members of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded.

All lanes reopened around 11:30 p.m. Police tell News13 that at least two people were hurt. The severity of their injuries is unknown.