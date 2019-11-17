All lanes of Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach closed after crash with injuries

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – All lanes of Kings Highway are closed between Carolina Opry and Grande Dunes Blvd. while crews respond to a crash.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said drivers are asked avoid the area, and use Highway 17 Bypass to allow crews space to work.

Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department tells News13 several people were taken to the hospital for treatment. It’s unclear how many victims there are and their conditions.

Cpl. Vest says two vehicles were involved in the crash.

