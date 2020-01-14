Allegiant announces new nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Jan. 14, 2020 — Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces three new nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) from T.F. Green Airport (PVD), McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), and Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM). To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $44.*

“We’re excited to grow our service in Myrtle Beach,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “These new routes start just in time for summer travel and will allow more travelers to experience all that the Grand Strand has to offer.”

New seasonal routes from Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) include:

Providence, Rhode Island via T.F. Green Airport (PVD) – beginning June 5, 2020 with fares as low as $55.*

Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning June 6, 2020 with fares as low as $44.*

Elmira, New York via Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM) – beginning June 6, 2020 with fares as low as $55.*

The new nonstop routes via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“The introduction of nonstop air service from Providence, Rhode Island, Knoxville, Tennessee and Elmira, New York to the Myrtle Beach International Airport is fantastic news,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “Allegiant is a great partner and we appreciate their continued commitment to the airport and the entire Grand Strand.”

Allegiant offers a unique option to Myrtle Beach-bound travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights between MYR and PVD must be purchased by Jan. 16, 2020 for travel by Aug. 17, 2020. Flights between MYR and TYS must be purchased by Jan. 16, 2020 for travel by Aug. 15, 2020. Flights between MYR and ELM must be purchased by Jan. 16, 2020 for travel by Aug. 29, 2020. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences – from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant’s Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida – a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.