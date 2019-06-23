Alligator hunt underway after officials find body with bite marks

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say they are searching for an alligator after finding a man’s body with bite marks on Kiawah Island Saturday.

The Department of Natural Resources said they received a call from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office around 4:45 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 saying an alligator was laying on top of someone. Officials say the scene is at a pond on Kiawah Island Club Road.

According to DNR, the coroner’s office says it appears to be a white male in his 80s. Authorities say his body has been recovered.

DNR officials said no one witnessed what took place, and a cause of death has not yet been detected.

A DNR biologist is on scene assisting CCSO locate the alligator.