An abundance of sun settles in again

Good Monday morning all! It’s a cold one out there with a wide range of early temps in the upper 20s to low 40s. However, a slew of sunshine will get us back to the low and mid 60s for the afternoon! Look for another good cool down with clear skies tonight, and lows getting back to the low 40s and mid 30s.

A great deal of sunshine with a warming trend will follow up right into the heart of the upcoming work and school week. Be sure to have the coats and heavier jackets for the next couple of mornings with temps tumbling their way back. Milder air is on the way though, as we get closer to the weekend, with some eventual highs pushing back into the 70s.

TODAY: Abundance of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows ranging in the low 40s to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Plentiful sun with highs mostly in the upper half of the 60s.