Good Evening!

After a cold and sunny Monday, we’re expecting another cold day on deck! Overnight Monday into Tuesday we’ll see more crystal clear skies with lows dropping down into the 20s.

Tuesday morning will start off cold followed by another sunny but below average afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid-40s for the second day in a row. Not until Wednesday will we see some more warmth move into the region but even then daytime highs will still be topping out slightly below average.

As we look forward to the start of the weekend that’s when we see some above-average temperatures move into the region as well as some more moisture leading to chances for showers both Friday and Saturday.