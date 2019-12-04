Another cold night, but a warming trend starts Wednesday

Another cold and frosty night on the way, but it will be a little warmer starting tomorrow. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s. High pressure will move across the Carolinas through Thursday, bringing sunshine and near normal temperatures. High temperatures both days will be in the low 60s. A weak storm system will bring some clouds and a slight chance for a shower on Friday, then cooler weather to start the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday, and closer to 60 on Sunday. Warmer weather to start next week, but the chance for rain will increase.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs 62 inland, 60 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.