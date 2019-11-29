Another cool day on Saturday

The cool weather will continue tomorrow, then a chance for rain on Sunday. High pressure will impact our weather into the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and tomorrow, and it will be cool. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 40s, and it will warm into the 50s to near 60 again tomorrow. A cold front will move in late Sunday. Ahead of this front we will have a brief warm up, with temperatures making it into the low 70s. The front will bring showers Sunday afternoon, then a return to cooler weather. High temperatures to start next week will be back in the 50s. It will stay dry for the first half of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 38 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Sunday, warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine, then showers late in the day. Highs in the low 70s.