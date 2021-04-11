Another day with a few storms possible

Good Sunday morning my friends! Along with partly sunny skies, a couple stray storms and showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon with a weak cold front passing though, as highs only dip back a couple degrees from the first half of the weekend.

An abundance of sun will be back at it again on Monday with the return of high pressure. Temps remain on the warmer side, as highs range in the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for much of the same right into Tuesday, with temps rising up a couple degrees.

TODAY: Partly sunny with a couple pm showers/storms. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.