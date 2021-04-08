Another good deal of sun and warmth!

Happy Thursday my friends! Warmth and sunshine will combine again today, with highs rising towards 80 for the coast, up to the mid 80s inland. Afternoon clouds will mix right in, leading to a mainly cloudy night and lows in the low 60s.

More cloud cover will also come with an isolated storm chance later into Friday, but highs don’t back off much tomorrow, still topping out in the mid 70s to just above 80.

Keep the eyes on the sky through the weekend, as spotty storms remain possible through Sunday. Otherwise, we’re looking to finally stay well away from any further freezing temps.

TODAY: Warm with increasing pm clouds. Highs around 80 to the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Mainly cloudy with a few late day storms. Highs in the mid 70s to just above 80.