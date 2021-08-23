Another hazy & humid week start

A good muggy Monday to you all. We will be heating up to start the week with isolated storm chances. Typical summertime weather will settle in yet again, with more sunshine and temperatures back in the 80s and 90s. Heat index values will climb to around 100 degrees this afternoon. Storm chances will be around today, but will be low. Those chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping us from getting as hot.

We’ll briefly dry our for Thursday but our seasonably humid August weather will return Friday and continue right through the weekend. Keep it cool out there my friends!

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with stray afternoon storms. High: 92-93 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy again. Lows: 73-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hazy and humid with isolated storms. Highs: 90 inland, 86 beaches.