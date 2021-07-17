Another hazy & humid weekend!

Happy Saturday all! We’re remaining with hot and humid conditions building into the afternoon. Heat index values will easily be ranging in the upper 90s for the coast, just above 100 degrees for areas further inland.

As we press into the weekend, isolated shower and storm chances remain lower for today, but will still be something to be mindful of. Our eyes right now are on Sunday evening into Monday, where rain chances will rapidly increase with the potential for a front to push its way through.

This will come along with anticipated accumulating rainfall to start out next week’s work week as well. Early projections are showing that over an inch of rainfall will be present in areas. Please stay with us for updates on your forecast my friends!

TODAY: : Hazy and humid with some afternoon pop-up storms. Highs range in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Muggy with limited clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Very warm with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.