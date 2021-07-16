Another hot & hazy one for Friday

We’re remaining with hot and humid conditions building into the afternoon. Heat index values will easily be ranging in the mid 90s for the coast, closer to 100 degrees for areas further inland.

A good deal of sunshine will still be here for our Friday through, with pop up storms in spots during the middle of the day. July feels have certainly made themselves at home here in the region.

Heading towards the weekend, isolated shower and storm chances remain lower for Saturday, but some heat index values could easily stay around 100 with expected humidity. Our eyes right now are on Sunday night into Monday, where rain chances will rapidly increase with the potential for a cold front to push through. This will come along with anticipated accumulating rainfall to start our next week’s work week as well. Please stay with us for updates on your forecast my friends!

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Hazy and humid with stray pm t-storms. Highs range in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Muggy with limited clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Hazy and humid with some afternoon pop-up storms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.