Another hot Sunday with stronger storms possible!

Happy Sunday my friends! Get ready for more hot and humid conditions today, with isolated storms flaring up later this afternoon for the region, especially along the beaches! A cold front will trigger these storms in what will be an unstable atmosphere, with storms popping up for the Pee Dee in spots closer to 2-4pm, while for the beaches things should be delayed a couple hours after that. Either way, it is a day to remain weather aware if taking part in outdoor activity. Heat index values will again surpass 100 as well, so keep up the heat safety practices as well!

Into the work week highs drop a bit to seasonable levels, as humidity dips a bit for Monday. There will still be a chance for later storms tomorrow through, especially closer to the coast. Isolated storms and muggy feels will dominate the weather story into the thick of the work week, and heavier rainfall potential exists for our region as soon as Tuesday so please stay tuned for updates.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Hot, hazy, and humid with later day t-storms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Storms fizzle out late with lows averaging in the mid to low 70s.

MONDAY: Some later day storms around with highs in the mid 80s to around 90.