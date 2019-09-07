Another vehicle ends up in water in Horry County from Dorian

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Another vehicle was found in water in Horry County this week. This time, it wasn’t a Jeep and it wasn’t in the ocean at Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue posted on social media Friday that a car was stranded underwater near State Highway 57 South and Kettering Way, in the Little River area.

No injuries were reported.

The car was expected to be towed Friday “without much fanfare”, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, in a reference to the Jeep that went viral on Thursday, after becoming stuck in the ocean during Hurricane Florence.

This vehicle—not a Jeep—was stranded under water near State Highway 57 S. and Kettering Way.A crew from Station 18… Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Friday, September 6, 2019

In a police report obtained by News13 Friday, we learned that the Jeep’s owner had allowed a family member to borrow the Jeep recently. Police told us Friday evening that no one has been charged in the incident at this point but the investigation continues.

The Jeep was eventually removed from the ocean Friday and had visible damage to it.