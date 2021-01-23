Another wonderful weather weekend

Good morning all! Looking into our sunny Saturday, high temps are rising into the mid 50s again, setting things up for a pleasant weekend start. Overnight lows will take a fall, backing off to the low 30s and upper 20s. However, sunshine will rescue us again on Sunday, with more of those afternoon mid 50s.

A damper pattern is taking shape for the work week, with isolated to scattered showers continuing through the middle of the week. Our best shot at higher rates of rain accumulation will be Wednesday, so stay tuned for updates!

TODAY: Abundant sun. Highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows in the low 30s to upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.