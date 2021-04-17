Any weekend showers will be limited

A good Saturday morning to you all! Right now we’re looking at patches of mist with the sun trying to peek through cloud cover at times today. A few spots of steadier light rain are possible later this evening, but won’t hold together into the night. PM temps range in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Highs push back to seasonable levels and get a little warmer for Sunday, topping out in the lower and mid 70s, with partial pm sunshine. Looking ahead to another work and school week start, Monday comes with more in the way of partly sunny skies, as highs hold in the mid 70s on average!

TODAY: Limited pops of sunshine with patches of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Few earlier showers to afternoon partial sunshine. Highs push to the low and mid 70s.