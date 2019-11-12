Arctic front arrives Tuesday bringing rain and very cold temperatures

Another arctic front is on the way, this time it’ll be even colder than the weekends front. Tonight, partly cloudy skies and cool. Temperatures to slowly fall into the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday morning will start off dry, but rain showers will increase across the Pee Dee mid to late morning and then towards the coast by 2pm. Temperatures at the coast tomorrow will warm into the mid 60s, but inland temperatures by 1pm in the 50s and drastically dropping into the 30s by 7pm.

The front will push offshore and clear out by late night. Some of the coldest air of the season will arrive by Wednesday morning. Temperatures inland are expected to drop 25-27 and at the coast near 30. But the feel like temperatures will be in the teens come Wednesday mornign.

A freeze watch is in place for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties. This will end the growing season for coastal sections if we drop below freezing. Arctic high pressure will build in behind and temperatures will struggle in the mid 40s Wednesday afternoon.

A storm system to the south will develop and move north. At this time rain chances look low, especially inland, but clouds and light spotty rain showers are possible Friday and into Saturday, especially along the coast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. 48-52 inland, 54-56 beaches

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy w/scat’d showers. Highs 58-60 inland, 64-65 beaches