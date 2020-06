LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A man previously wanted for allegedly firing a gun into a car with a person in it, is in police custody.

Christopher Tewan Vereen was arrested Thursday morning by the Horry County Police Department.

Earlier this month, News13 reported that police were looking for Vereen, of Longs. At the time, he was considered “armed and dangerous”.

He faces an attempted murder charge and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge.

He remains in jail as of Thursday night.