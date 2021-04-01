Arrest made in Florence hit and run that left victim in critical condition

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run that happened in the City of Florence on Tuesday night.

Capt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department tells News13 that Kinshae Dominique James has been arrested for the incident that happened on Royal Street. The victim was in critical condition as of Wednesday.

James is charged with hit and run causing great bodily injury, habitual offender causing great bodily injury, driving under suspension 3rd or more, and failing to yield the right of way, according to Capt. Drulis.

News13 is working to obtain a mugshot for James. Count on News13 for updates on this story.