Arrests made in deadly Georgetown shooting after “massive manhunt”

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Two men are in custody and accused in a February murder that happened in Georgetown.

Police announced, late Friday, the arrests of Javon Jacob Hair and Dyshan Malik William Frasier. Both are accused of murder in the shooting death of Herman McCray Jr. The shooting happened on February 5th, on North Merriman Road.

A “massive manhunt” had been underway ever since, according to police. The US Marshals Service and the State Law Enforcement Division developed a lead that brought them to a home in Kershaw County.

The suspects were arrested and found to be in possession of narcotics and firearms, according to police. They will be brought back to Georgetown to eventually stand trial on the murder charges.

Javon Hair (Source: Kershaw County jail)

Georgetown Police Chief Kelvin Waites thank the public and law enforcement partners for their assistance that led to the arrest of Hair and Frasier. “We have spent a tremendous amount of resources to bring these two to justice,” Chief Waites said. “No stone was left unturned. It was truly a community effort. We will not tolerate these senseless acts of violence in the City of Georgetown.”