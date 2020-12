MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An assault was reported Wednesday night at a motel in Myrtle Beach.

Police responded to the Belvedere Motel at 404 14th Ave S around 10:45 p.m. Master Corporal Tom Vest says officers found one person with injuries when they arrived.

That person is expected to survive.

Officers are still working to identify those involved.

