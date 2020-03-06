At least 6 arrested in prostitution operation in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – At least six people were arrested Thursday during a “planned operation” related to prostitution in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Warrants suggest at least two of the suspects met with an undercover officer and agreed to perform sexual acts in exchange for money.

All of the arrests were made in the afternoon on Thursday in the area of 28th Ave S and S Kings Highway.

Here are the names of those arrested, along with their charges, according to online booking records:

Kristine Reynolds – sex/prostitution – 2nd offense

Brandie Mertens – sex/prostitution – 2nd offense

Shawna Dills – sex/prostitution – 1st offense

Jacqueline Davila – sex/prostitution – 1st offense

Nichole Getman – sex/prostitution – 1st offense

Kenneth Richards – sex/prostitution – 1st offense

Warrants obtained by News13 indicate that Reynolds and Mertens both met with an undercover officer and agreed to perform sexual acts in exchange for money. Each have a prior conviction for prostitution within the last 10 years.











Top row, left to right: Nichole Getman, Jacqueline Davila, Shawna Dills (Source: Myrtle Beach jail)

Bottom row, left to right: Brandie Mertens, Kristine Reynolds, Kenneth Richards (Source: Myrtle Beach jail)

Count on News13 for updates on this story.