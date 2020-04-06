Atlantic Beach Bikefest postponed

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Leaders in Atlantic Beach voted Monday night to postpone the Atlantic Beach Bikefest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally held on Memorial Day weekend, Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum told News13 on Monday night that the event is now scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day is Monday, September 7.

Quattlebaum says the town has been following state orders about public beach accesses, businesses, and social distancing. He also says the police department is at full capacity and has been taking extra precautions to protect officers and citizens during the outbreak.

Quattlebaum said last year’s event was successful, bringing more than 20,000 people to the area.

LATEST HEADLINES