BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An ATV rider is dead after a wreck on Dennis Ridge Road in Berkely County.

The collision happened around 1:20 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a 2004 Suzuki ATV hit a log and then a fence pole, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The collision still is under investigation by SCHP.