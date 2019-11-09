Authorities investigating after body found along Highway 38 in Marlboro County

BENNETTSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating after deputies say a body was found along Highway 38 in Marlboro County.

Lt. Trevor Murphy told News13 SLED and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are now conducting an investigation.

Bounty Acres Road East will be closed from Highway 38 to Odom Road until further notice, Lt. Murphy said.

Additional information is expected to be released at a later point.

Count on News13 for updates as we get them.